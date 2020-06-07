MARTIN, TN -- One of the biggest responsibilities for a head coach is to build a strong relationship with each of his players. However, the one relationship that can potential make the biggest impact is between a head coach and his quarterback.
At Martin Westview, that relationship is as stong as any.
"Ty opperates a lot like I do," head coach Jarod Neal said about junior quarterback Ty Simpson. "And that is how I coach."
For both Neal and Simpson, being on the same page is what they believe will lead to wins this upcoming season.
"It is cool to bounce ideas off of each other because we both play the position," Ty said.
Their relationship actually started years ago, when Neal was the starting quarterback at UT Martin, and was coached by Ty's father Jason Simpson.
"I have known Ty for nine years now," Neal said. "He has been around me a lot when I was a player and being around him as a player. Its fun to coach him."
"It is like deja vu," said Simpson. "I remember when I was younger doing quarterback drills when him as a freshman."
That connection is also a reason why Neal took over Westview in January, with Jason Simpson making a phone call.
"He was one of the ones that reached out," Neal said of Simpson. "His guidance has been good."
It is now Neal's turn to guide the younger Simpson, who is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the class of 2022.
"Obviously he has a lot of ability, but still things he has to work with to get better and works hard everyday," Neal said.
"Knowing he has confidence in me and I have confidence in him in what he calls is great," said Simpson.
It also makes that transition new a new system that much easier.
"The offense is my dad's and little kinks of coach Neal's," said Simpson. "I have been learning that since I was 12 years old."
"I coach what made me operate the best and he has take to my coaching so far," Neal said.