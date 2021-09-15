PADUCAH, KY -- On Tuesday night at Graves County High School, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs picked up a 3-0 win over the Lady Eagles.
That win was the 500th in the career for McCracken County head coach Tim Whitis.
"It is a special number because you have to have a lot of different combinations to be able to put into that," Whitis said. "I think you have to have a good coaching staff around you and you have got to have the kids to be able to play and buy into your program. It is pretty neat."
Whitis is currently in his 18th year of coaching and continues to lead a Lady Mustang program that is one of the more dominant programs in the entire state.
During his career, which started at Lone Oak in 2004, his teams have won 11 straight first region titles and 18 district championships.