PADUCAH, KY -- The Kentucky Wildcats added games against Alabama and Ole Miss to their 2020 college football schedule following a release from the Southeastern Conference.
Although no dates were announced, the Wildcats will now travel to Alabama with Ole miss making the trip to Lexington.
It was last week when the SEC announced that its 14 member schools would play a ten-game conference only schedule. That meant that each school would add two conference opponents on top of their original eight conference opponents.
Kentucky will host Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt.
The Wildcats will travel to Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.
Dates for each game are expected to be released in the coming weeks.