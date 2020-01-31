Murray State head to Saturday's game with SIUE riding a ten-game winning streak after holding off Eastern Illinois 73-70 Thursday night. They got the win thanks in large part to one of the best effort plays you'll ever see from sophomore big man KJ Williams.
It all started after EIU forced a turnover. Williams chased the play down from behind, saved the ball, nearly ending up in the band. The amazing part about this play was that while everyone was quickly heading in the other direction, Williams ran the length of the court to grab an offensive rebound and scored to help finish off EIU.
Matt McMahon wasn't shy in heaping praise on Williams for the play and the effort.
"I thought it was awesome," McMahon said. "I told Neal (Bradley) on the radio after the game, maybe I'm too demanding, but that's how I think the game should be played every possession. He sprinted 94 feet, got a steal, saved it, sprinted 94 more feet, chased an offensive rebound, and put the ball back in to give us a three point lead. I coach KJ pretty hard. I really believe in him. I think he's an outstanding player, and I'm going to demand a lot out of him. He had 14 (points) and 9 (rebounds) tonight. Really efficient. Only missed one shot. I'm going to keep pushing him. I thought that was a play that I want to define what our team's about."
Williams and the Racers will go for their 11th-straight win Saturday night against SIUE.