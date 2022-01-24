MURRAY, KY -- KJ Williams recorded his second straight double-double on Monday night helping Murray State overcome early struggles to beat Tennessee Tech 79-53.
Williams finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds, which is his 7th double-double of the season.
Tennessee Tech jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first few minutes of the game, before the Racers rallied with a 14-0 run to take the lead and never looked back.
Murray State continued to struggled from deep finishing just 4-20, but made up for that by forcing 15 turnovers and out rebounding the Golden Eagles by 17. The Racers also finished with 18 offensive rebounds in the win.
Tevin Brown finished with 14 points, while Justice Hill finished with 11.
Murray State moved to 18-2 (8-0) and will face Tennessee Tech once again on Thursday night in Cookeville, TN.