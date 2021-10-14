MURRAY, KY -- In his three seasons, Murray State forward KJ Williams took big steps forward in his contributions for the Racers.
Now, heading into his fourth season at Murray State, Williams is looking to add another aspect to his game with the help of his voice.
"I plan on being more vocal," said Williams. "With me having all of this experience from my freshman year until now, I have to be more vocal and lead my team and help the coaching staff."
Last season Williams led the Racers with over 15 points and six rebounds per game. His field goal percentage also put him in the top-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
That same play is expected again heading into the 2021-22 season following a lack luster season.
"Just want to continue to see him being consistent," Murray State head coach Matt McMahon said. "Keep getting better every day, and KJ has talked about it, to be that vocal leader. Be that guy his teammates look to not only when things are going well, but also times of adversity."
Williams is currently one of 15 players in Murray State history to score over 1,000 points and pull down 600 rebounds in a career.