PADUCAH, KY -- For a young kid to turn down a lifelong dream, you can imagine how hard it would be.
That is what Paducah Tilghman alum Jackson Fristoe had to do during this yeas Major League Baseball Draft.
"I got offered picks in the draft," Fristoe said. "But it was a situation where it wasn't the right opportunity for me to go just yet."
Fristoe has had to overcome a lot of adversity over the last several months as he was one of thousands of high school athletes across the country who lost their senior seasons to Covid-19.
"We were so excited about this year," said Fristoe. "I felt like I was in the best shape going into my final season. I think it was going to be my year to separate myself from everyone else."
If that senior year would've happened, his draft night experience may have been different.
"I believe that if I would have played my senior season, I would not be heading to school next season," he said.
But with that now behind him, Fristoe is turning his attention to his first year of college baseball at Mississippi State with more motivation than ever.
"It was great calling the coaches as State and telling them I am ready to come and win," he said. "It is a big deal just so I can have a straight focus on what I am ready to do and what is going to happen."
In order to get ready for that next step, Fristoe and his family moved temporarily to Nashville so he can be close to his training facility.
"I am working out every single day," said Fristoe. "I have gained 15 pounds in the last month and a half. It has been a great experience working on my pitching and those things I need to improve on before next year."
It's work that he believes will absolutely help him for at least the next two years of college baseball and beyond.
"I know myself, this is the best route," Fristoe said. "I know for myself, I am confident going to school for two years and becoming a first round pick out of college."