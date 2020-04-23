PADUCAH, KY -- On any normal year, right now high school football teams would be in the middle of spring practice as they start preparing for next season. However, with things being on lockdown at the moment, coaches and players are having to find new ways to get better and stay in shape.
"We are trying to take advantage of what we have and not let it be pushed aside," Murray head coach Keith Hodge said. "But it is hard."
With no coaches or trainers around, players are now having to do everything by themselves.
"You want them do do the best they can, but at the same time you want them to stay safe," Graves County head coach Nick Kemp said. "You don't want to encourage 20 kids getting together and working out."
"Whether they have weight room access at their house, or even if they don't have weights, we give them alternatives," said McCracken County head coach Marc Clark.
Based off of the videos being posted on social media, they are getting creative.
"One of our offensive lineman had a propane tank," Clark said.
"Kids are pushing vehicles, pushing trucks," Kemp said. "So they are out there doing farm boy stuff."