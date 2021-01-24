Fog and showers will make for limited visibility overnight.
01-24-2021 Overnight Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Visibilities lowering tonight due to fog, drizzle, and rain... For travelers and residents alike across the Quad State region, look for visibilities drop to or remain between one and three miles this evening and overnight, due to fog and drizzle. Through midnight, the worst visibilities will be found along and south of a line from Perryville Missouri, Marion Illinois, and Greenville Kentucky, stretching southward to the Arkansas and Tennessee state lines. After midnight, these lowering visibilities will work northward to Interstate 64 in southern Illinois and southwest Indiana. Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms will expand rapidly northeast across the area after midnight, also helping to lower visibilities due to rain. If you or those you know are planning travel across the Quad State tonight and into the morning commute on Monday, be prepared for reductions of visibility due to fog, drizzle, and rain. Should visibility worsen below a quarter of a mile overnight over a larger area, a dense fog advisory may be warranted. The low clouds, fog, and rain will persist during the day on Monday.
Currently in Paducah
43°F
Fog
45°F / 39°F
Videos
