The snow will stop these next few hours. Temperatures will drop down to the teens and feel like the single digits.
2-6-2021 Overnight Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...LIGHT SNOW SOME AREAS TONIGHT THEN VERY COLD SUNDAY MORNING... Light snow will continue across the region through midnight then end late tonight. Latest trends suggest less in the way of accumulation than previously thought for southern Illinois and parts of southeast Missouri. A few slick spots and lightly snow covered roads have been observed across southeast Missouri. Most areas will probably see less than 1 inch, though locally a few places may exceed 1 inch especially along the Ohio River. Continue to use caution if you must travel overnight. Wet pavement could freeze in spots and cause slick roads, especially bridges and overpasses. Also prepare for very cold conditions Sunday morning. Lows in the teens combined with the wind will result in wind chill temperatures in the single digits most areas.
Currently in Paducah
30°F
Snow Shower
42°F / 29°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- McCracken County Sports Complex designs revealed
- Judge continues deadly Aug. 8 shooting case
- Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid under investigation following car crash that left child with life-threatening injuries
- Tracking wintry weather Saturday night
- Baptist Health Paducah opening registration for COVID-19 vaccines Monday
- KSP searching for missing Hopkins County man
- Deputies searching for Mayfield couple wanted on outstanding warrants for probation violations
- WATCH NOW: Paducah City Commission annual retreat
- Marshall County reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, 91 cases this week
- Kentucky lawmakers advance historical horse racing bill
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.