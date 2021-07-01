Tracking multiple days of sunshine.
7-1-2021 Overnight Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
74°F
Cloudy
78°F / 72°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- State police investigating deadly crash involving semi, garbage truck in Lyon County
- Woman injured after minivan crashes into semitrailer on I-24
- Man, woman arrested in McCracken County after two-state law enforcement pursuit
- Changes are coming near I-24 westbound lanes near exit 3 leading into construction zone
- Charles Booker launches another Senate bid in Kentucky
- Mayfield police issue public service announcement after officers recover uncapped syringe
- Remains of Kentucky man identified 80 years after death at Pearl Harbor
- US 641 North reopens in Lyon County, several hours after crash involving garbage truck, semitrailer
- BREAKING: Car crash on I-24 westbound near Paducah
- Local business says construction projects on I-24 hurting business
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.