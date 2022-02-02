Tracking wintry through Wednesday night and into the day Thursday.
Breaking
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of three tenths to three quarters of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, and all of western Kentucky. New Madrid and Mississippi counties in southeast Missouri. Massac, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, and Gallatin counties in southeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute tonight, and the morning and evening commutes on Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph on Thursday could damage ice-laden trees and power lines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. &&
Currently in Paducah
35°
Cloudy
49° / 35°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Weather Authority Alert - Wednesday Night into Thursday
- ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks
- WATCH: Gov. Beshear holds winter storm briefing
- In PSA, wife of former Ballard County Sheriff Carey Batts shares his COVID-19 story in hopes that more people will get vaccinated
- Deputies apprehend man suspected of stealing two cars in 30 minutes in McCracken County
- Illinois man arrested following standoff with law enforcement
- Local businesses and road crews prepare for winter weather
- Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension
- Southside Steering Committee holds first meeting
- Graves County's Frick to resign at end of season
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.