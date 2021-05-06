tracking severe thunderstorms moving in this evening with highs near 70.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 152 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WABASH WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON VANDERBURGH IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CRITTENDEN FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN TRIGG UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.
Currently in Paducah
61°F
Light Rain with Thunder
68°F / 46°F
- Man arrested after investigators say he violated a domestic violence order for the 14th time
- Dozens line up for grand opening of first marijuana dispensary in Metropolis
- West Kentucky man charged in connection to Capitol riot pleads not guilty at arraignment hearing
- '100% of my focus is on stopping' the Biden administration, McConnell tells reporters in Kentucky
- Kentucky daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old boy
- National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes touched down in Local 6 area
- New homes cost $36,000 more because of an epic shortage of lumber
- Job fair aims to fill 75 positions with local employers for immediate hire
- After almost two years, Paducah's floodwall murals will receive restoration treatment
- American students convicted of murdering Italian police officer
