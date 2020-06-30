Flash flood watches continue until 7 a.m. Wednesday with scattered storms through the afternoon and temperatures in the mid 80s.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL IS LIKELY WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * HEAVY RAINFALL WILL RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS, AND ULTIMATELY DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING ON SMALLER CREEKS, STREAMS AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS. SIGNIFICANT RISES ON LARGER STREAMS AND RIVERS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&
Currently in Paducah
82°F
Mostly Cloudy
82°F / 73°F
- Former volunteer fishing coach who pleaded guilty to attempted sexual abuse killed in incident with McCracken deputies
- Six new COVID-19 cases reported in McCracken County
- Tennessee again extends COVID-19 state of emergency
- More than 200 people are advised to quarantine after possible COVID19 exposure at gym in West Virginia
- Bray, Abraham react after advancing in Paducah mayoral race
- In statement after primary loss, Harless says she's proud of her work as mayor
- City of Paducah releases 2020 Independence Day Holiday schedule
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- McCracken County sees record return of mail-in ballots for 2020 primary
