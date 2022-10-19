Your favorite cozy sweater is hanging in your closet, leaves are crunching beneath your feet, and bright pumpkins adorn porches.
Fall is finally here, and with it, numerous festivities are planned in our area. Check back here for updates on what's going on this fall season. If we missed something, you can send us an email at
newstip@wpsdlocal6.com. Trunk-or-Treats
Oct. 21: Youngbloods RV Trunk or Treat (Mayfield)
For more information,
click here.
Oct. 22: Fort Massac State Park Trunk or Treat (Metropolis)
Appropriate for infant - 4th grade. Costume contest at 4 p.m. and Trunk-or-Treating from 5 - 8 p.m.
Fort Massac State Park
Oct. 26: First Baptist Church Trunk or Treat (Paducah)
October 28: Immanuel Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat (Paducah)
October 28: Reidland Farley Baseball Association Trunk or Treat (Paducah)
Trunk or treat and chili cook-off from 6 - 9 p.m. at
1075 Said Road Paducah KY 42003. RFBSA Trunk or Treat
Oct. 29: Twin Lakes Worship Center (Draffenville)
Saturday, October 29 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Twin Lakes Worship Center in Draffenville
Oct. 29: Chavasty Liquidation & Dream Partners (Paducah)
October 29: KY Oaks Mall Trail of Treats (Paducah)
For more information,
click here.
Oct. 29: Relevant Church Candy-Palooza (Paducah)
For more information,
click here.
Oct. 29: Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church (Benton)
Oct. 29: Broadway Church of Christ Trunk-or-Treat (Paducah)
Oct. 30: Calvary Apostolic Trunk or Treat (Paducah)
Food & refreshments, games, prizes, candy. Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. at Calvary Apostolic.
Oct. 30: Lone Oak United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat (Paducah)
Festivals
Oct. 22: Benton Boo Bash at Mike Miller Park
Starts at 6:30 p.m. Most activities are free, but the Haunted Trail hayride is $10. You can also buy food at the event.
Mike Miller Park
Oct. 22: Mayfield Halloween Scavenger Hunt
Thursday Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pick up your clue-sheet from the mayor's office at
1257 Paris Rd. City of Mayfield
October 22: Monster Mash 5K Bash at the Carson Center (Paducah)
For more information,
. click here
Oct. 22: Graves County Public Library Haunted Harvest
For more information,
click here.
Oct. 22: Wooftober at Stuart Nelson Park
Halloween themed dog celebration and costume constest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information,
click here.
Oct. 22: Dogwarts at Marshall County Animal Shelter
Harry Potter-themed dog & cat "experience." Must RSVP. For more information,
click here.
Oct. 22: Paducah Main Street Downtown Fall Festival
Broadway from 4th to Water Square, along with Market House Square will be closed off to accommodate the celebration. Eateries, merchants, vendors, kid's activities, pumpkin painting contest, kid's costume contest. For more information , click here.
October 27: Spider-bots at Stinson Memorial Public Library (Anna, IL )
The Spider-Bots event will be at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the
. Appropriate for ages 10 - 18. Stinson Memorial Public Library
October 29: 5K Zombie Run on the Greenway Trail (Paducah)
For more information,
click here.
October 31: Barn Bash at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Paducah)
For more information,
click here.
Pumpkin patches and more A-Maize-Ing Farms
Phone: (270) 970-9707
Address: 715 East Broadway Mayfield, KY
Casey's Pumpkin Patch
Phone: (270) 245-7917
Address: 153 Farmersville Rd Princeton, Kentucky
Wurth Farms
Phone: (270) 554-1403
Address: 1720 South Friendship Road Paducah, KY 42003
Huyck Farms
Phone: (270) 816-2412
Address: 3005 Cairo Road Paducah, KY 42001