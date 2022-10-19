Fall Fun logo

Your favorite cozy sweater is hanging in your closet, leaves are crunching beneath your feet, and bright pumpkins adorn porches.

Fall is finally here, and with it, numerous festivities are planned in our area. Check back here for updates on what's going on this fall season. If we missed something, you can send us an email at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com

Trunk-or-Treats 

Festivals 

Fall festivals and Halloween events

Pumpkin patches and more

A-Maize-Ing Farms

Phone: (270) 970-9707

Address: 715 East Broadway Mayfield, KY 

Casey's Pumpkin Patch 

Phone: (270) 245-7917

Address: 153 Farmersville Rd Princeton, Kentucky

Wurth Farms 

Phone: (270) 554-1403

Address: 1720 South Friendship Road Paducah, KY 42003

Huyck Farms 

Phone: (270) 816-2412

Address: 3005 Cairo Road Paducah, KY 42001