Paducah — Market House Square restaurant, bar, and ax-throwing establishment Paducah Axe announced their impending closure in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.
According to the post, they're closing on April 9 — but their closure will allow them to pursue what they say is a "fantastic new venture."
They say they'll be undergoing renovations and announcing new details about their future plans for the location as they become available.
"We are thankful for your years of patronage and are excited for great new things to come," the business said.