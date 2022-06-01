PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is giving the riverfront a facelift with a federal B.U.I.L.D. grant the city was awarded in 2019. The city is in the investigation stage of the $10.4 million grant.
Crews began soil sampling for the new riverboat landing Tuesday. Paducah City Engineer Rick Murphy describes it as the city's gateway to the river.
"It's just something that we want to make a vast improvement for our community to enjoy," says Murphy.
It starts with soil sampling 85 feet deep for the new riverboat landing.
"Before you do any design work, you have to see what your soil compositions are. Right now, BFW Engineering & Testing is down here collecting data," says Murphy.
From there, Murphy says they'll start the design process and identify structural needs. The landing isn't just for riverboats either.
"We're trying to give them a facility that is more amenable for us to use as a common attraction and for them to use as a port to land," says Murphy.
With the B.U.I.L.D. grant, the city is also improving bike and pedestrian linkages and creating green space and seating near the transient boat dock.
"The riverfront is the city's gateway to the river, and we've been improving it for the last 15 to 20 years," says Murphy.
Construction is expected to start in late fall of 2023. The floodwall opening at the Jefferson Street and Water Street intersection will be closed no later than June 6 while they're soil sampling. The project doesn't affect the parking lot facing the Ohio River.