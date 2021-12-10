PADUCAH — A local school district is making a major investment with hopes of major savings down the line.
The Paducah Public Schools Board of Education approved a $10.6 million plan to conserve energy during a special meeting Thursday afternoon.
Leaders say the upgrade is needed. During the school board meeting, members approved to pursue the project. Ultimately, it will give the school district $5.6 million in energy savings.
Superintendent Donald Shively says it's a much-needed renovation that will benefit students.
"We're going to brighten every classroom across the district for our three elementarys, our middle schools and our high school, which really impacts the learning environment. In addition to that, our Paducah Tilghman High School HVAC system was put in 1998, so it's need of a major upgrade," Shively says.
The project means several improvements for the district.
The plan includes HVAC renovations for Paducah Tilghman High School, water heater upgrades for the elementary schools and new LED lighting for all facilities.
Shively says the upgrades have been in the works for some time now, but the district prioritized other investments.
"We looked at an energy savings project multiple years ago, and relative to some of the needs that we have across the district and some vision that we had for the innovation hub, we wanted to ensure that we could meet that need first," Shively says.
Leaders hope the improvements will benefit students and schools.
The entire plan will be funded by local property taxes and state funding for facilities and construction.
It's unclear right now when the improvements will be implemented.