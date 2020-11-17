PADUCAH — The Paducah Public Schools Board of Education held a special called meeting on Monday to discuss Superintendent Donald Shively. It comes after a photo of Shively in blackface recently surfaced. Parents and students in the district have called for Shivley's resignation and have protested multiple times.
During Monday's meeting around a dozen people spoke about Shively and the photo. A small handful showed support for the superintendent, but the majority expressed their displeasure with how the situation has been handled. Melanie Nunn spoke about her concern for children in the school district, especially for her grandson.
"This thing of just making it seem that this is just a period of time, a moment that should just be forgotten, you don't understand! This is all of our history. It's not a moment in time for us," Nunn said. "He's going to face those same instances where he doesn't know somebody might decide that he looks like or call him a monkey because of the color of his skin and no other reason than that."
After the parents spoke, Shively addressed everyone attending the meeting. The Board members met in-person at the Innovation Hub, while everyone else participated virtually. Shively was also attending virtually because he has recently tested positive for COVID-19.
"With what's happened, what's come to light, the choice that I made, to see that deeply hurt people and destroy trust that you've built is just heartbreaking as a person, as an individual, as a father, as a school superintendent or leadership position," Shively said.
Lastly, board Chairman Carl LeBuhn read a statement on the behalf of the entire school board.
"The board is listening, and we want to make clear that the board wants to take this opportunity to deepen the dialogue on racial equity," LeBuhn said. "And it wants to effectively partner with the community to improve our programs and to improve student achievement."
The board did not take any disciplinary action against Shively. They went into executive session to discuss the incident with Shively privately and to go over additional meeting dates. You can watch the entire meeting here.