PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools will be paying its bus drivers more, following a unanimous vote from the district's board of education Monday evening.
The goal is to have pay that is more competitive with other districts amid a nationwide bus driver shortage.
"It's a difficult job," Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively said.
The district felt it's a position that deserved more compensation.
"They book in our day for our children. They smile at them as they get on the bus, and they tell them to have a great night when they get on the bus," Shively said. "You know, it's vital."
The district is hopeful the increase will help combat the ongoing bus driver shortage, as well as encourage other employees to lend a helping hand if they're willing.
"We're constantly in recruiting mode, always, for bus drivers. I don't think you can have enough," Shively said. "Hopefully we'll have some of our other classifications for employees willing to get their CDL this summer to help and be ready to drive as subs."
The board is also taking action to reject bids for the Paducah Head Start building. The goal is to make the project cheaper.
"There was a couple of the items that we wanted to create some more competition on and review those and open those back up for a bid to hopefully save some taxpayer dollars on the overall project," Shively said.
The board was also introduced to the district's new Student Equity Advisory Council. The council is made up of students ranging from freshman to seniors at Paducah Tilghman High School. The objective of the council is to have the student body's voice be heard when it comes to the district's ongoing conversations about equity and inclusion.