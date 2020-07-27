PADUCAH — It has been a little more than two weeks since Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear implemented a mask mandate.
Now some small businesses say that mandate is hurting their sales.
One of them is Big Ed's restaurant. It is located on 701 N Eighth Street in Paducah.
Owner Edward White said there are a combination of reasons that his business is struggling.
"I don't think anyone wants to get out now, and of course I'm a buffet so I think people still just really scared to get out," said White.
The inside of his restaurant has had fewer people over the past two weeks now.
The owner said since the mask mandate went into effect, sales have dropped drastically.
Sales for Friday, typically their busiest day, is now less than half of what it usually is.
He also said the closing of churches ended their Sunday lunch rush, putting a large dent in sales.
"On Sundays you couldn't find a parking space out there, I mean it's people waiting," said White.
"We had to bring in extra people, we got a hostess and we got extra servers, so it's really, you know like I said we close three hours earlier than we usually do."
Still, a few people are coming out to eat.
Frequent customer Cymone Williams said she visits often.
"Every other weekend, I normally eat here on Mondays."
White said he appreciates people coming out, but there are people still afraid to go inside buffets.
"A lot of my customers do come in, in masks," said White.
"We got signs up and different places on the bar to tell them we just doing, you know, what we mandated to do, and appreciate if they work with us."
The owner said they are just trying to keep everybody safe, while keeping their business going.
Williams said she hopes people come together and support businesses like Big Ed's.
"Quit trying to go against each other, love each other not hate each other," said Williams.
"We ain't got nothing during this quarantine, all we got is us so we got stay united."
White said he is still holding on, and does not plan to close his doors anytime soon.
He said it is important not to forget your local businesses during these tough times.