PADUCAH — Nonprofit groups need your help more than ever, as they find creative ways to raise money.
Barbecue on the River in Paducah is Barbecue off the River this year.
The annual fundraiser was canceled in July.
Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church is one of the participants raising money.
They had 18 church members spend some time on Saturday, making chocolate-dipped key lime pies on a stick.
Member Buddy Rushing broke down the responsibilities of everyone in the assemble line.
"We have a group that scored the pies. We have another group that cuts it like pizza, with a pizza cutter, and then we have a group that puts a stick in the pie," said Rushing.
This is their 10th year making these frozen treats.
They started out raising money for the upkeep of their cemetery, but later expanded into helping the community.
"We cleaned up our cemetery, and we put on a new road. Now, we're getting ready to pave it, and we just uh have fun doing it," said Rushing.
He said they are always happy to raise funds for nonprofits.
"They need it to keep their organizations going, and if we can help in some small way, well that would go a long way."
They support non-profits like Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Family Service Society, Nate's Wish, River City Mission, Ladies Living Free and more.
He said they need your help to continue doing that, so they ask that you buy the pies, helping them support the community.
"It tastes great. I think you'll be pleased with it one you try it," said Rushing.
You can pre-order the pies. All you need to do is call the church during the day at 270-554-3572.
If you buy 10 or more pies, they will deliver them to you.
They will also sell them in-person at their church from Sept. 24 through Sept. 26.
For more information on all participants, visit the Barbecue on the River website.