PADUCAH — The city of Paducah has spent $675,000 on its aquatic center project up to this point, according to Paducah Mayor George Bray.
The Paducah City Commission — meeting for the first time this year — unanimously voted to terminate its contract with Lose Design and discontinue the aquatic center project. The city first approved the agreement with Lose Design in August of 2019. After months of push back coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the former Paducah City Commission voted to pause the project in August of 2020, allowing the current commission to determine the fate of the project.
"The community has lots of needs, and they're some pretty significant needs," Paducah Mayor George Bray said.
Bray has discussed using the $20 million in bond money originally raised for the aquatic center, on projects like stormwater infrastructure or the Barkley Regional Airport terminal. He says there's also ongoing discussions to bring a YMCA to Paducah.
"I think there is an opportunity in the future to work with the Y. I have been on a couple of calls with them myself already," Bray said. "I don't think the timing is right. And I think that any — the structure, the financial structure of any project going forward would have to really be totally rethought."
Commissioner Sandra Wilson, who was officially named mayor pro tem during the meeting, explained why she feels it isn't in the city's best interest to pursue the project. Wilson consistently supported the aquatic center during her time on the last city commission.
"At this point I know it is time for us to no longer be engaged with Lose Design," Wilson said. "They're a national company, they've been a good company, but I understand that we probably don't want to move forward right now with the design and spending any more funding until we know more about what may happen."
Bray says the city could receive more invoices to pay on the aquatic center project. He expects them to be small in comparison to the amount the city has already spent, but did not give an exact amount. Bray previously served on the Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board, but stepped down in December of 2020 after he was elected mayor. He will serve as the chairman of the Terminal Planning Committee which will provide input for the Barkley Regional Airport terminal project. The Paducah City Commission will meet to discuss the city's 2021 strategic plan on the first weekend in February.