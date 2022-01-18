PADUCAH — Health experts believe COVID-19 hospitalizations will only climb higher in the coming weeks.
Paducah doctors say underlying conditions are playing a big role as beds fill up. If you have an underlying condition and you get the omicron variant or other COVID-19 variants, you’re more likely to end up in the hospital.
While there are many underlying conditions, we talked to a cardiologist and an obesity expert. They shared thoughts on staying healthy now, and getting healthy long term.
“Hospitalizations are through the roof right now,” said Dr. Brian Lea, a cardiologist with Baptist Health Paducah. He said heart disease and other heart-related issues are among the underlying conditions driving up hospitalizations.
“Heart disease in this area is higher than the national average. Health care has been stretched thin,” said Lea.
He explained how COVID and its variants are making the problem worse.
“With COVID infections inflammation is driven up,” said Lea. “It can happen that some people have myocarditis or inflammation of the heart which can potentially weaken the heart.”
“If there’s a time to get healthy it’s now,” said Nurse Practitioner Mariah Hamby. Hamby said obesity is at the root underlying conditions that lead to COVID hospitalizations.
“Obesity is a disease that is directly linked with worsening severity of symptoms including death with COVID-19,” said Hamby.
She said when an obese patient gets COVID, the symptoms are much likely worse. She said obesity is anyone with a BMI of 30 and above.
“Whenever a patient has obesity, there's some research that says the fat tissue can increase risk of viral load,” said Hamby.
She also explained if you catch any variant of COVID and you have abdominal obesity it will likely make it harder for you to breathe.
“It can make it harder to expel after they've inhaled fully,” said Hamby.
Both health care professionals said the risk of catching COVID should be a reason for everyone to take control of their overall health, which also means getting vaccinated.
“The number one thing for anyone to do is get vaccinated,” said Lea.
Obesity and heart disease are not the only two health conditions contributing to the problem. Diabetes, hypertension and many others can be just as devastating when you add COVID-19 to them.
On top of underlying conditions rising hospital admissions are also attributed to unvaccinated patients. Baptist Health Paducah and Murray Calloway County hospitals tell us 90-95% of COVID admissions are unvaccinated.