PADUCAH — Halloween brings out all the little ghouls and goblins to trick or treat, but COVID-19 is keeping many of them indoors this year.
Four-year-old Aveah Baird is at home for Halloween this year, spending time with her mom, Shelly Tucker, her brother, Ayden Tucker and their cat, Venom.
They are in quarantine in their Paducah home after Aveah contracted COVID-19. Shell said Aveah, her Paducah Head Start classmates and three staff members are quarantining. They're not able to trick or treat this year.
"We were going to do the trunk or treats and the ones that were having the social distancing, Halloween events, and then we were going to go to Wurth's Farm but we didn't get to do that," said Shelly.
The mother of two planned to toss candy around their home for the children to pick up.
Aveah dressed as her favorite character, Owlette, from the children's show PJ Masks.
Her seven-year-old brother, Ayden, dressed as a killer clown. He said he was determined to help her have a great Halloween.
"I'm going to give her candy out of my bag," said Ayden.
But it didn't have to come to that, thanks to Shelly's cousin, Wendy Sommer.
Sommer and the rest of their family put on a Halloween parade for Aveah and Ayden. They tossed candy in front of their home for the kids to pick up.
Shelly's sister gave them Halloween bags with balloons.
"It means a lot 'cause it just shows that regardless family is still going to do whatever they can for family regardless of quarantine," said Shelly.
The kids smiled as they filled their candy buckets, thankful for a loving family.
Shelly and Ayden have tested negative twice.
The family's quarantine ends Nov. 4.