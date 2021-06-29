PADUCAH — Engineers and public officials are working to find out what caused a Florida condo to collapse last week, killing at least 11 people. Meanwhile, crews are working to find 150 people still missing.
What happened to cause the collapse, and what do we do to prevent a similar tragedy here?
In Paducah, the fire department handles inspections of new and existing buildings.
Before a building is constructed, there are steps builders have to take to get the green light for the building. First, they must submit a building plan.
“They have to submitted, they have to be reviewed and approved, and then there are inspections that go along with to ensure that the building is being built to how it was designed,” said Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle.
During the building process, Paducah Fire follows along, measuring the construction of the building against state code.
If a building falls into a state of despair and is considered unsafe, Kyle said a structural engineer would be called to evaluate whether the building must come down.
Kyle says Paducah Fire does not conduct inspections for every building, but they do prioritize annual inspections of buildings where people spend a lot of time.
“Apartment buildings, hotels and motels, we inspect those every year. Educational institutions where our kids go, we inspect those every year. In places of assembly where people gather," said Kyle.
A building can be condemned and still have a second chance, as opposed to being demolished. And then there are situations where the building is just too far gone, like the one that stood at 5th and Broadway streets, where it posed a danger to public health and safety.
The department's fire prevention division handles maintenance inspections of existing structures.