PADUCAH-- Dogs love unconditionally, and that unconditional puppy love has proven mental health benefits.
Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health Lourdes brought in dogs to help relieve their employees' stress.
You could hear laughs from across the room. It is something you would not hear a lot of right now because of the growing number of COVID cases.
Baptist Health's Director of Patient Relations Stacey Young brought in Bernedoodle puppies to lighten the mood.
Baptist Health Nurse Manager of Surgery Carla Oliver was ecstatic.
" It gives us a little opportunity to think about something else for a little while, and helps us with the stress that we're dealing with every day," said Oliver.
Young said this has been going on for three months with different puppy litters.
The organizer said the Bernedoodle puppies came from Calvert City breeder Polly's Special Bernedoodles.
They made their way through the hospital lighting up faces during dark times.
" I've seen it with my own eyes, how hard the staff work despite everything that's going on in the community, and they're still giving 100 percent," said Young.
"So for being in my department, the least that we could do is spend the day dragging puppies around to give them some love."
Mercy Health Lourdes brought in "Love on a Leash" therapy dog and love bug, Nelson.
The hospital's foundation director said the staff is enjoying his visits.
" One of our nurses even exclaimed as he came around the corner, 'This is better than pizza!'" said Torren.
"She really enjoyed having a therapy dog visit."
His owner Kerrie Peck said dogs have a way of showing affection that helps after a long day of work.
"When you make eye contact with them it just releases a lot of feelings, hormones, just a lot of good feelings."
Young said it is important for health care workers to have programs like this, but encourages other facilities to look at therapeutic practices that best fit their facilities.
"This is a health care facility so there are infection control policies that have to be followed, people do have to wash their hands before and after working with Nelson, and hand sanitizer, and not getting too much fur on their scrubs," said Young.
"So we do have to follow all those rules, and certainly work with your infection control teams, and then absolutely, he's definitely a way to brighten the day and bring some smiles to your team."
A few of the visits happened during "Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week" in Kentucky. It ran from August 22-28.
Both hospitals said they will continue to do this for as long as their health care workers need.