PADUCAH — Leaders at the two regional COVID-19 vaccination sites in Paducah will announce their plans later this week.
Kent Koster, public health director of the Purchase District Health Department, said on Wednesday afternoon, he will be joined by Dr. Jenny Franke, chief clinical officer at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital, and Dr. Brad Housman, chief medical officer of Baptist Health Paducah, to share when and how people 70 and older can make appointments.
The Mercy Health Paducah Medical Pavilion near Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah are designated as the only two regional vaccination sites in west Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week. The plan is for each site to receive 500 doses of the vaccine every week, the Purchase District Health Department says on its website. When it's time to begin administering second doses, each site will receive 1,000 doses per week.
As regional sites, both locations will serve people in multiple counties by appointment only. Koster said the sites will prioritize serving people 70 and older in Phase 1B of the state's distribution plan. Once the phase is close to completion, they will move to Phase 1C, which includes essential workers, people 60 and older, and people 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions.
Over the past two weeks, Mercy Health has been administering vaccines at its Medical Pavilion using a previous shipment of about 1,000 doses. But demand was so high that the clinic quickly became fully booked. Currently, neither Mercy Health nor Baptist Health Paducah are taking new vaccination appointments. But during Wednesday's announcement, they are expected to share details on when and how people can make future appointments.
Meanwhile, the Purchase District Health Department continues to accept registration forms for anyone in Phase 1 interested in the vaccine. The form can be found on PurchaseHealth.org. People who fill out the form will be put on a registry, and when vaccines become available, the health department will provide them with information on when and where they can schedule to get vaccinated. People without access to the internet can call 270-444-9625, ext.161.
As of last Friday, the Purchase District Health Department had received calls or registration forms from more than 8,000 people interested in getting vaccinated. Filling out the registration form is not a substitute for scheduling an appointment. People must contact the agency administering the vaccine to set up a time.
People can also sign up for notifications by visiting vaccine.ky.gov.