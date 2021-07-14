PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission introduced an ordinance Tuesday to give city employees Juneteenth off.
President Joe Biden signed legislation into law last month establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth marks the day — June 19, 1865 — when enslaved Black people in Galveston Bay, Texas, finally learned they were free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect.
The new US federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
The ordinance introduced during Tuesday's commission meeting would amend Section 78-31 of Paducah’s Code of Ordinances to designate Juneteenth National Independence Day as a holiday for city employees.
Commissioners approved the first reading of the ordinance. The measure will go into effect if it is approved in the second reading during the next commission meeting.