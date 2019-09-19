PADUCAH — West Kentucky will soon have its first LGBT Welcome Center. The welcome center, which will open in Paducah on Tuesday, will offer services such as community classes and outreach programs for everyone. It will also have business support services.

The Paducah LGBT Welcome Center will connect people to LGBTQ+ friendly businesses in west Kentucky, like Anaj clothing store in Mayfield.

This is a place I want everyone to feel like they can come in to shop, Anaj owner Jana Duffy said. "I don't care. I want everybody to come in here and feel welcome," she said.

That feeling is at the heart of the welcome center's message, Director of Operations Dustin Havens said. "So many people can refuse service to us based on any reason, and so by having this services that we can offer, we can tell people where they can go to get that cake, where they can go to get an attorney or a doctor," Havens said.

The center aims to be the new regional hub for businesses like Anaj to connect with the LGBTQ+ community.

"There was so many people whenever I was in high school that were scared to come out, and I don't want that for our next generation," Duffy said.

The team will connect people with advocacy resources, as well as places to shop.

"Centralizing into the welcome center, we have the potential to grow both economically and as a community," Havens said.

It could bring new people from around the state to your community to shop or visit.

The welcome center is located at 413 Broadway St. in downtown Paducah. The grand opening is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

If you would like to learn more about the center visit its website or Facebook page.

Contact Donna Riley at driley@paducah.lgbt if you would like to become a registered business or partner of the regional welcome center.