MURRAY, KY — A Paducah man faces a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Murray, Kentucky, after police claim they found a little less than 2 ounces of the drug in his vehicle.
The Murray Police Department says officers pulled the man's car over around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the north side of town. During the traffic stop, officers searched the man's car, and that's when they claim they found the meth, as well as some marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Officers arrested the man, identified as 36-year-old Kory Roach of Paducah, and he was charged with first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was jailed in the Calloway County Jail.