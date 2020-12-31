PADUCAH- On January 1, 2021, George Bray will start his term as Paducah's Mayor. Bray and the next city commission will need to tackle the city's long standing stormwater infrastructure issues. Bray plans to handle the aging drainage systems as quickly as possible once he's in office.
"I think the last couple of commissions have kicked the can down the road, but I don't think that's the prudent thing to do and I don't think that's good leadership," Bray said. "I think from a leadership perspective we have to tackle that issue. And we have to understand that you're going to spend money now for things that you're not going to see an outcome for, for years to come."
The proposed Aquatic Center is currently sitting in limbo, meaning the city is not spending the $20 million in bond money on the project. One option would be to divert that money to other projects throughout Paducah.
"There's needs everywhere, but is stormwater one of those needs? It certainly is and a portion of that 20 million dollars could get us jump started on a project," Bray said.
He understands that the infrastructure issues will not be fixed during his first year in office, or even throughout his term as mayor. However, Bray is adamant on completing the planning process in 2021.
"We have to put in a long term plan," Bray said. "The city engineer believes that, the city manager believes that, but it's really up to the elected officials to take that step and move forward with a plan."
He expects to discuss stormwater infrastructure further with the incoming city commission. The next Paducah City Commission will meet for the first time on January 12, 2021.