PADUCAH — Health care workers in the Jackson Purchase region are finishing up getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster says all first responders and health care workers should be vaccinated within the next week or two.
Once health care workers and first responders are vaccinated, K-12 school employees and people ages 70 and older will be the next priority. It's unclear how the next priority group will be vaccinated locally.
"To my knowledge, there is not a plan," says Paducah Mayor George Bray.
Bray says he and McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer have been told state agencies are heading up organizing local mass vaccine distribution plans. According to Clymer, the Kentucky Emergency Management Area 1 Office is looking for potential locations where the vaccine can be administered to the public. It's unclear, though, if Kentucky Emergency Management is in charge of actually putting the plan together.
"I think there is a lot of people working on it. I think there is a lot of discussion going on about having one location," says Bray.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health will also reportedly play a role in forming the local vaccine distribution plan. Clymer says it's concerning for him as a local leader to not be informed about how this plan is being developed.
"It is frustrating, and we are getting calls from people: 'When I can get my vaccination?' and I can't tell them when, and I can't tell them how to find out," says Clymer.
While Clymer and Bray are not in charge of planning that, they are talking about it daily and coming up with potential locations where vaccines could be administered.
"There's all kinds of considerations. I think it needs to be a location where people can certainly find easily, maybe they're familiar with even," says Clymer.
Some of the locations Bray and Clymer plan on recommending to the state include Carson Park, the Knights of Columbus location on U.S. 45 in Lone Oak, and the old Kmart parking lot.
"I don't want to put people in fear that you know this is going to fall to the wayside, and they're not going to get their vaccines, and that we're having tremendous problems. It's just a matter of it being a slow rollout," says Clymer.
Bray says he's confident a plan will come together and assures everyone will get vaccinated. It just might take some time.
"We may have to end up having to drive farther than what we planned but we all will get vaccinated," Bray says. "Everything depends on it. The economy depends on it. We've got to get people vaccinated, so what's more important you know trying to make sure we have a good outcome."