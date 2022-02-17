PADUCAH — No more action will be taken by WPSD concerning the violation of the Open Meetings Act by the Paducah McCracken County Convention Center Corporation Board.
The board acknowledged the violation during Wednesday's meeting.
That acknowledgement came in response to a complaint made to the board chairman by WPSD Local 6 News Director Perry Boxx.
The meeting in question was held on Jan. 24.
During the January meeting, Boxx wrote in the complaint, the board conducted public business in a closed, executive session.
He also wrote that the meeting, which was held virtually, should have suspended when technical issues arose that prevented two board members from fully participating.
"Well, I will acknowledge that the Open Meetings Law was violated in this sense," Paducah McCracken County Convention Center Corporation Board Chairman Mark Whitlow said Wednesday.
The issue at hand? The dome pavilion, which is used during AQS QuiltWeek to provide more convention space.
On the Jan. 24 meeting agenda, the first item of business was discussion of the dome. However, that item was skipped during the Zoom meeting, and it was instead discussed in executive session.
"It's a fine line where you go from legal advice to then how you respond to legal advice and then going beyond that, so it's a blurry line," said Whitlow. "At some point, we should have gone into public session again. I assume responsibility for that and apologize."
In years past, the city of Paducah provided labor and paid to set up the dome.
However, this year, the city is paying for half of the cost.
Paducah's former city manager sent a letter to the convention center about not including the dome in the city’s budget. But the convention center said no letter was received.
The center has to provide the dome for AQS QuiltWeek. That’s a contractual obligation until 2024.
The complaint by Boxx states that in the January meeting, the board illegally conducted an executive session.
Board member Bill Bartleman said there was no ill intent behind how the meeting went.
"Legitimately going into executive session because of the potential of legal action that could come," said Bartleman. "We had to discuss some options that we wanted to follow regarding the putting up of the dome, and it was important that we have those in executive session so we could talk with our attorney and get advice on him with what to do."
In his complaint, Boxx wrote that mandatory training should be implemented for board members regarding the Kentucky Open Meetings Act and the Kentucky Open Records Act.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Whitlow said board members don't have to attend those trainings.
However, the board will make sure members closely read and follow the law.
If you would like to read the complaint and the response letter, click here.
Editor’s Note: In the interest of full disclosure, we want to acknowledge that one of the convention board members is John Mann, who is the general sales manager of WPSD Local 6 and The Paducah Sun.