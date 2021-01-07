MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The ongoing discussion around vaccines continues with local leaders sharing their plans for vaccinations.
The city of Paducah hosted a Zoom News Conference Wednesday afternoon, with McCracken County and the Purchase District Health Department.
Paducah Mayor George Bray led the conference that reviewed updates on the handling of COVID-19 vaccinations in the area.
"The state of Kentucky controls our vaccine, the amount of vaccine that we get, they allocate it to us," said Bray.
Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster shared their numbers.
"We have allocated 200, and by the first of the week, we will have used all of them. And will have 400 more to begin vaccinating next week," said Koster.
The public health director said the health department will be reliant on other area health facilities to administer vaccines, because they have a small staff.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital received 975 vaccines, administering 944. They received a second shipment of vaccines that they will begin to give Thursday.
Baptist Health Paducah received 1,200 initially, and 600 more are expected this week.
Koster said the hospital vaccinated 760 people, expecting to vaccinate 650 more by this weekend and another 600 next week.
The first group, 1A, is receiving their vaccinations, but it could be weeks before the next group gets their turn.
"I don't have a good answer, but I'm very hopeful that it will be, you know, in like a three to four week maximum period of time before we move into the 1B," said Koster. "Hopefully sooner than that. It all depends on how much vaccine we get."
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer spoke to concerns beyond the vaccines.
"There are some businesses which make no effort to require customers to wear masks nor distance themselves, and some of the businesses even have employees who do not wear masks," said Clymer. "Just to be blunt, that's both 'irresponsible' and reckless."
Clymer said he wants people to have the right attitude moving forward.
"Let's continue to be vigilant, continue to be responsible, and I think we're making some great progress against the virus. I would encourage everyone to not let up now," said Clymer. "Wear the hand sanitizer, wash the mask, keep the distance, limit your contacts, and when your turn comes, you'll get vaccinated."
Community health care workers are still getting vaccines. All the long-term care facilities in the county are scheduled to receive their vaccines through Walgreens or CVS Pharmacy.
"They've all been scheduled, with dates ranging from January 5 through February 9 for their first dose," said Koster.
River Haven Nursing Home was the first long-term facility in McCracken County to receive its first dose.
Koster says first responders who wanted the vaccine were vaccinated.
The CDC recommends that individuals use the V-Safe After Vaccination Health Checker after your first vaccination.