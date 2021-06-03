PADUCAH — The Paducah Middle School site-based decision making council is planning how it will go about hiring the new principal for the school.
Thursday, council members discussed the qualities they're looking for in candidates and the interview questions they'll ask them.
The council is looking for someone with experience leading a diverse school, an effective communicator who can build relationships and is approachable and community-oriented. Community representatives said they want the council to consider the heart and intent of the candidates.
The interview questions they plan to ask include:
1. How do you see diversity at Paducah Middle School as a strength and as a challenge?
2. How would you lead with equity?
3. How do you describe your leadership style?
4. Tell us about some of your experiences leading school with a similar demographic like Paducah Middle.
The wording of these questions are still being finalized.
A NAACP representative said she wants Dr. Donald Shively to recuse himself from the vote for this position, after a photo of him in blackface circulated online last year. The council will finalize the questions it will ask candidates and the qualifications expected during its next Zoom meeting, which is set for 12:30 p.m. on Friday.