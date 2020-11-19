PADUCAH — We're getting closer to the holidays, and in the middle pandemic, this time is creating more financial hurdles for families.
The impact is so great, some cannot afford groceries. That is where the Groceries for Good Fundraiser comes into play. It's different this year.
Usually, more than 200 volunteers take grocery items donated by shoppers. This year, the event is raising monetary donations virtually and in person.
They benefit nine local non-profit groups like Hope Unlimited Family Care Center and Paducah Day Nursery.
Hope Unlimited Family Care Center educates, empowers, and gives clients the chance to earn Hope Dollars to use in its thrift store. Creative Director Autumn Rathman said the nonprofit needs your help to continue.
"Groceries for Good really helps us out around the holidays, especially this year with COVID-19 hitting so many families in our community," said Rathman. "It is just, it's a greater need for us. Right now our shelves may look full, but next month, they may be completely empty."
Baby food, hygiene products diapers are just a few of the many items families need to take care of their growing kids.
Rathman said there is also a great need for basic supplies like laundry detergent and toilet paper. These supplies aren't limited to certain families. Anyone could end up needing them.
"We recently helped a family whose house had burned down, so we were able to supply them with a start-up of all of the hygiene items that they needed: diapers for their kids, and also clothes through our thrift store," said Rathman.
Groceries for good donations help more families and children than you think.
Paducah Day Nursery Afternoon Supervisor LaTasha Burns said the nursery helps families whenever it can, getting them what they need as quickly as possible.
"These are our babies, and we love them. We watch them grow from infants to toddlers to, you know, as long as they're in the program, ages and stages," said Burns.
Every now and then a family needs an extra hand. Burns said everyone can relate to that on some level. So, the nursery asks for the community's support in making a difference and being there for their neighbors.
"You get up, you show up, you participate, and that's all you can do is do your part," said Burns. "You're making a difference no matter what, how minimal, how extravagant it is, you're making a difference in these families lives and they appreciate it."
Groceries for Good raised more than $52,000 last year.
The fundraiser is taking cash and checks at participating grocery stores until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
You can also donate online or mail checks or money orders to Paducah Sun at P.O. Box 2300, Paducah, KY 42003.
Your money will go so far helping local agencies to make sure families get basic needs.
For more information, visit wpsdlocal6.com/groceries_for_good.