PADUCAH — The spraygrounds in Paducah are one way parents say their kids will be cooling off this summer.
The spraygrounds and splash pads have opened this weekend — with a few new guidelines aiming to protect kids from COVID-19.
Jose Lopez brought his daughter and niece to the spraygrounds at Robert Coleman park. Lopez said it's a fun way for kids to beat the heat. He said there's lots of room to social distance.
"It's good for the kids," Lopez said. "I think they've kind of gotten bored of staying home or doing things around the house," Lopez said. "So, it's nice that they're able to get out and just have a little fun somewhere else."
While the sprayground is a good place for kids to cool down, some parents say they're taking precautions, like bringing masks, hand sanitizer and making sure to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from people who are not from their household.
No more than 71 people are allowed at the sprayground at one time. There's also a hand washing station. Bridget Peyton said at first she had concerns about bringing her 3-year-old daughter.
"I realized that there aren't very many people out here at one time, and the kids are kind of staying away from each other," Peyton said.
Peyton said your kids can have fun and be safe this summer.
"As long as you keep yourself...if you have hand sanitizer, masks ready, and stay in an open area, you should be fine." Peyton said.
She said she'll be bringing her daughter there a lot more often.
The sprayground will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.