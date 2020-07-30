PADUCAH — One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday in Paducah, police say. The man was hospitalized after he was shot in the head at an apartment on North 7th Street. Wednesday night, the person police say is responsible is in custody.
Tyreik Simmons, 23, was shot in the head shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment in the 700 block of North 7th Street, the Paducah Police Department says. Police say Simmons was taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital. As of about 6 p.m. Wednesday, police say he is in critical condition, and he is being transferred to an out-of state hospital.
The police department says officers were able to speak briefly with Simmons, and he told them William R. Moore shot him. Police say a witness confirmed that 20-year-old Moore shot Simmons.
Moore was wanted on charges of first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a felon, the police department announced around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
In an update sent shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police announced that Moore has been arrested. He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail. According to the jail roster, his bond was set at $250,000 cash.