PADUCAH — A Paducah police captain being investigated by Kentucky State Police is on unpaid leave.
A Paducah Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Local 6 on Thursday that Capt. Troy Turner is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The spokesperson says the police department is also awaiting the results of a separate investigation by Kentucky State Police.
The spokesperson did not confirm what either investigation is looking into. Local 6 reached out to Kentucky State Police regarding its investigation into Turner.
On Wednesday, KSP reached out to Local 6 and said their investigation into Capt. Turner was complete and the agency will be handing off the investigation to Hickman County's Attorney, Jason Batts.
KSP Post 1 Public Information Officer, Adam Jones, tells Local 6 the investigation was part of a criminal complaint involving the police captain but Jones would not elaborate on what the investigation was about.
This story has been updated with additional information. The original story was published on March 16, at 10:42 p.m.