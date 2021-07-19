PADUCAH—Paducah Police are investigating a shooting on Washington Street early Sunday morning.
Police say a 44-year old man was injured after he invited a couple to his home on Washington Street. A new release said a disagreement happened the the man was shot in the upper back. The man and women, who the victim invited to his house, then left.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injureis. Police says the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about the shooting call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also anonymously contact crime stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.