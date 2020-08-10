PADUCAH -- Paducah Public Schools has one of the largest and economically disadvantaged student populations in west Kentucky.
COVID-19 is hitting low income communities disproportionately, so having kids come back to school safely is vital.
Teachers and staff reported back to school Monday in the Paducah Public School District, but the future of kids returning back to classrooms is unclear. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's recommended schools delay in-person learning until Sept. 28.
What's not clear is if school districts in our area will follow the guidance, including Paducah Public Schools.
When the school year was abruptly cut short earlier this year economic disparities showed its face mostly with many students not having adequate WI-FI.
High school history teacher Ashley Adkins felt like it was an uphill battle.
"There were all these kind of job issues things but there was also a lot of you know feelings of we didn't have closure and there was a grief around it really," Adkins said. "If I'm just being frank about it."
This time around she feels more prepared.
"When you first see what's gonna happen I think the first thing is oh my goodness how am I going to do this right, " Adkins said. "I think that it's important you really take time and kind of sit with that for a minute. That's OK to feel overwhelmed."
The district says about 53% of students would like in-person learning.
Superintendent Dr. Donald Shivley says it took months for the back to school board to make a plan since COVID-19 information kept evolving.
"We need to be very concrete on the front end at the moment because we have to plan and so when you're planning on how many kids will be in each classroom, when we go eat when we go to the restroom when you're know all those things that could happen, class changes," Shivley said.
The board consisted of parents, teachers, teacher unions and medical experts.
"Nobodies argued with me that's it's unrealistic to expect children to wear a mask for 400 minutes a day," he said. "That we have to be able to take opportunities for break doesn't mean you can't wear it while you're at school the entire day, but to bring 3,000 kids together and expect everyone to do that every day without any issue it's just not realistic," he said
When students do return to in-person learning mask are required at all times unless students are 6 feet apart. They'll have daily temperature checks and regular sanitation and disinfection of the school."
With these rules, elementary school teacher Brittany Riley said she would feel comfortable going back.
"One of our twins was born with spina-bifida," she said. "So with her health risk high I worry a little bit about bringing home sickness to her. So I do appreciate the cleaning plans and everything that the district has put in place to make sure that we don't catch this virus."
Riley teaches at Morgan elementary School where about 65% of students choose virtual learning.
"We've had many zoom meetings and we've had parents in on those meetings to get they're opinion of how they feel virtual instruction will be and what training they need as a parent and their child," Riley said.
If parents or children think they made the wrong choice going back to the classroom it's an easy transition.
"If we have to children that are having anxiety for example of being at school given you know a pandemic we'll have a process in place to have conversations to provide help," Shivley said, "but we're not gonna mandate every day you've got to be here we will start looking at maybe it's better for you to be at home and do virtual."
No one is under the impression this will be easy.
"These challenges are in a realm that we have not faced before these obstacles may be larger than what we faced before in our own generation," Adkins said, "but you know I think about it— I'm a history teacher right— so people have taught in pandemics before people have taught in world wars before people have taught in depressions before. "
Teaching during COVID-19 will definitely go down in the history books.
The district says they prepared for a possible 100 percent virtual learning situation. Students, in-person or virtually, will turn in all their school work online. Every student will be provided a laptop to take home for the entire school year.
Paducah Public School has a Frequently Asked Questions page to find out more information on their plans.