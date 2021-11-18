PADUCAH — The superintendent and chief equity officer of Paducah Public Schools are outlining the district's next steps after an equity audit found several areas that the district needs to improve upon, including academics and discipline.
The audit also found there were distinct disparities between minority students and white students.
In response, Superintendent Donald Shively said the district will continue to be transparent with external stakeholders, students and employees.
Chief Equity Officer Shonda Burrus said the district will come up with a strategic plan and will facilitate to meet the needs of students, staff and community members.
Shively said it's about making sure students have a platform.
"The goal is to ensure that our students' voices are heard, that their needs are met, for our district to ensure that each and every child graduates college and career ready," he said. "So and with that, I think we'll look at what are those next steps that need to be taken."
Burrus also said it's about incorporating students' voices into the conversation.
"Just like they were for the focus groups and the surveys, it's now taking it off the paper," said Burrus. "It's almost like looking at the data, taking it off the paper and going back to the students for the voice and making sure that they are inclusive of any adaptations or changes that we make for their good."
Burrus said surveys will be given out to students in the future.
She said the district will look at topics like curriculum and discipline in the equity audit.