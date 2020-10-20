PADUCAH - Monday morning's record-breaking rainfall flooded parts of Paducah, causing some roads to be blocked off and neighbors to be concerned.
As of Monday afternoon, 3.28 inches of rain fell in Paducah, shattering the previous Oct. 19 record of 1 inch, said Meteorologist Noah Bergren. Monday's total was nearly a month's worth of rain.
There was so much water on Trimble and Clay Streets that crews had to close both roads near the California Court area during the morning hours. They told Local 6 the water was as deep as 10 to 12 inches on parts of Trimble Street.
Robert Taylor, who lives on Clay Street, said the water was just a few feet away from his home's front step.
"That's the first it's got that far," said Taylor. "People had to park behind the buildings on the grass to get out of the water. And this is not the fist time this has happened since I've been here. Every time it rains, this is what happens."
Taylor, who has lived on Clay Street for about a year, said although floodwaters had never entered his home, his vehicle was not so fortunate.
"The water had rose up over my tires of my truck," Taylor said of a previous flood. "And the floorboard in my truck was just soaking wet with water."
One of Taylor's neighbors is Timothy Anderson, who lives on California Court, which intersects with Trimble Street on one end and Clay Street on the other. Anderson said Monday's floodwaters nearly reached the wheels of his SUV that was parked in front of his home.
Anderson said there had been times in the past when both Trimble and Clay Streets were inaccessible due to flooding, causing him to have difficulty reaching his residence.
"Park on the side over here where there is no flooding and walk across the lawn," Anderson said.
Taylor said he's also worried about safety.
"There are kids over here. What if the kids get out in this water? You know, get sucked down in the drain or something," said Taylor.
The neighborhood is one of 10 priority problem areas identified by Strand Associates in its Comprehensive Stormwater Master Plan for Paducah.
Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt said in a July interview the city has not begun to address the project areas that Stand Associates identified in the Stormwater Master Plan, and there is no timetable yet. Instead, the city is concentrating on cleaning and maintaining existing infrastructure.
Paducah Public Information Officer Pam Spencer said this year, the city has $69,000 in the streets stormwater and maintenance budget, plus $250,000 in the stormwater investment fund. The latter amount will mainly be used for televising storm sewer lines. Televising is the process of using a video camera to check the condition of a sewer line.
According to the city's latest strategic plan report, the Public Works Department has cleaned and checked 3,919 feet of drainage pipe/catch basin and 8,612 culverts. The city's other stormwater-related projects include purchasing a property on South 24th Street for stormwater management improvement and replacing a bridge on that street as well.
Both mayoral candidates - Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham and businessman George Bray - had said they would make addressing stormwater needs a priority.