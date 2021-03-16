PADUCAH — The Paducah Public Schools Board of Education approved four unpaid days of leave for Superintendent Donald Shively.
In December, the board decided Shively must take a total of 40 unpaid days of leave to undergo cultural and racial sensitivity training after a photo of him in blackface circulated on social media.
The board on Monday unanimously approved four days this month for Shively to undergo some of that training.
March 18 and 19, Shively will take leave so he can have conversations with community leaders, including leaders from the local chapter of the NAACP. March 23 and 24, Shively will have mentoring with pastor Edward Palmer along with a racial tension dialogue training, also with Palmer.