LeBuhn, Akojie and Hudson all condemned what was in the photo, but said they don't believe Shively is racist.
"Maybe we should have said something as a board. I don't know. I felt, at the time we were discussing it, while I felt the act, what he did, was wrong, I also felt it was something in his past," Hudson said.
The Kentucky Department of Education said it was made aware of the photo on Wednesday.
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass said in a statement: "The use of blackface is highly offensive and unacceptable for any person to use. I, the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Board of Education condemn such actions and the detrimental effects they have on our communities and schools."
When asked about possible investigations into Shively or the school board, KDE said the Education Professional Standards Board is charged with reviewing all complaints against certified educators for possible discipline against an educator’s certificate.
School district superintendents are hired by the local board of education. The board of education is elected by taxpayers. If the board chooses to fire Shively, it will take four out of five members to vote for his termination.
Akojie said he would not vote to terminate Shively because of the strides he's made for the district, and particularity African American students. "He has made efforts to to improve the number of African American students who graduated college and who are career ready," Akojie said.
The Kentucky Department of Education's 2019-2020 report card for the district shows the four-year graduation rate for African American students has increased overall since Shively's tenure. It increased from 78.5% in school year 2018 to 81% in school year 2019. But, the report shows it's expected to drop to 77.3% in school year 2020. The five-year graduation rate sit higher at 83.3% in school year 2020. The report shows Paducah Tilghman High School's college and career readiness rates are among the highest in the region.
Lebuhn said the board had to consider Shively's contributions to the district, but members do take the photo and it's implications to students and staff seriously.
"We're talking about something that happened, at the time he volunteered the information to us it happened greater than 15 years ago, close to 18 years ago, and there's a tract record between then and now," said LeBuhn.
Shively began his career in education as a chemistry teacher and football coach at Paducah Tilghman High School. He later became an assistant principal for Paducah Public Schools before being named superintendent in 2014. He also spent time at Ballard Memorial High School.
Shively is credited with securing the funds for the district's multimillion-dollar Innovation Hub
. He's also credited with leading the district to become the first in Kentucky to join the Equal Opportunities Schools initiative
, which according to Paducah Public Schools, has resulted in increasing the number of African American students taking Advanced Placement courses to 50% in the last four years.
"All of us have done some things in our past that we are not necessarily proud of, but we've been given second chances," said Hudson. "As a pastor, I think that's very important to me. Had it been yesterday or last week, my sentiments would have been completely different."
LeBuhn said as a board they have to look at whether there are any other forms of reprimand for Shively outside of termination. The next steps, he said, will take the community's reaction into consideration.
When asked about the message it sends to students and staff about the tolerance of racism, LeBuhn said: "I think we do our best to deal with things when they come up. I guess I don't know how to answer your question completely. I do think there are consequences. I think what he's experiencing right now is a consequence, what our district is experiencing is a consequence, this experience is a consequence."
During the interview, Hudson expressed his intentions of resigning from the school board. He later said he wanted some time to think about it, and would finalize his decision Thursday.
We reached out to board member Janice Howard, who is seeking reelection, and board member Mary Hunter Hancock for comment on this story. We have not heard back.
Howard has sat on the board since January 2005, and Hancock since January 2019.
The school board plans to set up a separate phone line and email dedicated to the community to share there thoughts about Shively's future in the district.