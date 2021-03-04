PADUCAH — A long overlooked part of Paducah could be on a path to revitalization. If you drive around Paducah's Southside right now, you'll see a lot of for sale signs, empty lots and buildings, and several structures in severe disrepair, but that could soon change.
Paducah's Southside was the topic of conversation during a public meeting of Paducah City Commission members and community members, on Thursday. Many felt it was a conversation that was long overdue, but are hopeful that opening a dialogue can lead to real improvements.
"The future looks good, looks real good," said Neil Ward, Owner of Bob's Drive-In.
He's proudly owned the restaurant for more than 40 years. Ward is just one of many community members who is advocating for improvements to the area.
"There are dilapidated old motels here, and a couple houses," Ward said. "The mayor and the commissioners listened real well about code violations of grown up houses, weeds, trash, and things like that. So those are things that sound like they're definitely going to be addressed."
The area was a hot button item during the city's mayoral campaign, and has now become a priority in Paducah's strategic plan. Paducah Mayor George Bray was pleased with the meeting's turnout.
"To hear the stories about people who grew up in the Southside, live here now, have a business here now, they know it's an area that's not as built out as other areas, but they still want to live here," Bray said. "There's pride here in the Southside, and the city wants to build on it."
"We can come together and say, 'Hey look, this is where we can move forward.' There's several people on the Southside that will put their money where their mouth is, and they already have done that, and there's more that'll step up to do that too," Ward said.
The city is working to set up Southside steering committees to turn recommendations made at the meeting, into reality. The commission will hold a second Southside neighborhood meeting on March 11 at Soirees on Paducah's Southside, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Click the link at the top left of this story to watch Thursday's meeting in full, and learn what other areas of improvement and issues Southside neighbors brought to the city's attention.