MCCRRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Paducah Water is asking lawyers to weigh in on a proposal to paint a message of racial unity on a a water tower the company owns along I-24 in McCracken County.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer suggested adding the message to the tower, which sits opposite a piece of property where a large Confederate flag flies among others memorializing soldiers who fought in the Civil War.
The flag has sparked controversy for years. At an August Paducah Water Board meeting, Sons of Confederate Veterans members Randy Beeler and David Arant claimed the water tower design violates flag etiquette.
The SCV owns the property where the Confederate flag stands.
Paducah Water sent a letter to the judge executive stating: "The Board does not want to be a part of the approval process for the artwork to be painted on the tank but believes anything displayed on Paducah Water property should not reflect negatively on Paducah Water."
The Paducah Water Board asked the county attorney to take a look at the American flag design proposed for the unity message or to have someone with flag etiquette expertise to assess if flag etiquette would be violated.
SCV has been involved in the proposed racial unity symbol is designed to counteract the Confederate Memorial area.
The final design includes a Black and white arm shaking hands across the United States flag and words "United we stand."
Clymer said a lot went into properly respecting the flag.
"It started out with the concept of wanting to do something for the passersby, really, on I-24, and the locals as well, that we are unified in McCracken County," Clymer said.
Beeler claims the design violates the U.S. flag code because the hands are across the flag.
"If you want to put hands up there, put it below it," Beeler said. Beeler claims you can not put anything on the flag or above it.
Clymer said if changes do need to be made, it will happen, but he believes they are in the clear.
"We want this thing to be absolutely positive — no criticism of it, no valid criticism of it, I can say," Clymer said. "There's some irony in the fact that the Confederate flag guys are the one talking flag etiquette."
Beeler said he supports racial unity and the American flag, but it needs to be done correctly.
"There's seven water towers in McCracken County," Beeler said. "Why have they chose this tower other than spite?" he asked.
Beeler said if the design goes up as shown, that's the county's decision, but he wanted to make everyone involved is aware of possible flag code violations.
Clymer said the county attorney has not taken a look at the flag design yet to see if it in fact violates the U.S. flag code.
We sent the design to Robert Worden, a state service officer with the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans, to independently review the design. He believes the design does not violate the U.S. flag code. "They don't appear to be attached to the flag, but in front of it. I don't see any implication that the hands are a part of the flag," Worden said.
Clymer said putting the design on the water tower will move forward. They've currently raised $4,130. They've made no solicitations or campaigns to raise money yet. All donations are from the community.
In May, SCV pledged $500 to the project and challenged organizations in Paducah and McCracken County to match. They have not donated any money as of Sept. 30. Beeler said they would not donate to a cause that violates the U.S. flag code. If they agree with the design, he said they will donate.
The county still has to formally prepare a written agreement with Paducah Water, get liability insurance and request bids for the artwork.
Paducah Water has also asked the county to be responsible for removing the current design on the water tower, and to provide regular maintenance for the design.