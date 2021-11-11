PADUCAH – In honor of Veterans Day Thursday, WPSD and the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department's announced this years winners of the 2021 Distinguished Veteran Award and the 2021 Patriot Award.
The Distinguished Veteran Award was presented to Patricia Ann Mack, a veteran of the United States Air Force. In addition to receiving this award, Mack was presented with a Quilt of Valor.
Since Mack retired from the Air Force, she has become a dedicated volunteer to many community organizations. Mack has completed the Citizens Police Academy and works with the volunteer police service during Halloween on Jefferson, Barbecue on the River and the Iron Man Half Marathon.
The Patriot Award was presented to WPSD's very own Perry Boxx. Since Boxx joined WPSD Local 6 as News Director in 2018, he has been an ally to the western Kentucky veterans community.
Boxx has been a key contributor for two veteran-focused initiatives at the station. WPSD's Service & Sacrifice series has profiled local veterans and their patriotism, while WPSD's coverage of the Honor Flight Bluegrass has allowed the community exclusive insight to an incredible trip.
The Veterans Day award ceremony was hosted by Local 6's Brianna Clark. The awards were presented by Sandra Wilson from the Paducah Chamber of Commerce and Mary Beth from Mill & Orr. Robert Warden, with the Disabled American Veterans Local Chapter, was also in studio to present Mack with the Quilt of Valor.