PADUCAH -- Paducah's new mayor talked with Local 6 about his priorities after he and the other members of the Board of Commissioners took their oaths of office Monday afternoon.
Mayor-Elect George Bray, along with Commissioners-Elect Sandra Wilson, Raynarldo Henderson, David Guess and Carol Gault, attended the inauguration ceremony at city hall. The event began with a welcome by City Manager Jim Arndt, followed by a posting of colors by the Paducah Police and Fire Departments. Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell then sang the national anthem before pastor Nathan Joyce of Heartland Church delivered an invocation.
Afterward, Bray, Wilson, Henderson, Guess and Gault recited their oaths of office one by one. Attorneys Mark Bryant and Whitney Denson, Nickell, and retired McCracken County District Judge David Reed officiated the swearing-in ceremony.
"It was an honor to hold the office of mayor. It was an honor to get elected," said Bray. "And as my brother said (Monday) morning, he made a big deal out of it. He said I'm making history for my family. My family's been from the Paducah area for probably 100 years. So it's quite an honor."
The Board of Commissioner's term officially begins on Friday, Jan. 1. Bray plans to move into his office the following Monday. He said he will then review the budget, think about various board appointments, and prepare for his first city commission meeting on Jan. 12.
"I think working with my fellow commissioners is all about our opportunity to build a relationship, to build trust among each other, to be able to really say what's on our mind, to be able to disagree civilly, and move forward together for the betterment of Paducah," said Bray.
As for his first actions as mayor, Bray anticipates looking at two important topics.
"I think the first thing that's going to come up, probably, is the recommendation from the previous commission as to whether or not we want to do something to help the restaurant owners with an alcohol and beverage tax relief. So that probably is one of the first things that we're going to take on, I think in the first meeting," said Bray. "And we'll probably likely talk about the aquatic center. We'll probably bring that to a vote. I don't think there's any reason to delay that. So I think those are the first two things that we'll take on."
Bray said he's against the construction of the recreation and aquatic center, a project that is on pause until January because of the pandemic.
"I do not plan to move forward with that project." Bray said "And I do not believe that the commission, the other commissioners, will as well. So one of the first orders of business that we will have is to, at some point in time, take a vote on whether we continue to pause the project or we go in a different direction. And my thought is we will not be moving forward with that project. Instead, we will be looking for ways to utilize the $20 million in bond funds that have been sold for the purpose of the aquatic center that the community is not behind. Therefore, we have important decisions to make ahead of us as to how to utilize those funds."
Bray said one of his priorities is attracting businesses to Paducah. To achieve that, Bray plans to work closely with Greater Paducah Economic Development.
"I'll be on that board so I will be an active board member, attend board meetings, and I will be working to make sure that the city is making every contribution that they can to help bring businesses here," Bray said. "Outside of that, I will be working to really build up and see how we can help small businesses. I've already began laying plans to put together a small business capital formation committee."
Bray said he will work to address flooding concerns as well.
"I've done a lot of research on stormwater," said Bray. "I've spent time talking with Strand, the company that did the study, that made the recommendations for stormwater. I have come to the conclusion that stormwater is very much a long-term project. It's not something that we can solve this year, next year, or the year after. But we have to get started. We have to get started with something. So we will definitely be talking about stormwater and figure out exactly what the first step is in putting together a long-term plan to build up our stormwater infrastructure."
Despite taking office during unprecedented times, Bray is optimistic.
"The pandemic has affected all of us. It's affected the minority communities. The people that are less well off, they have been really affected. And we will be focusing on making sure that we utilize the resources of the city in the best way that we can coming out of the pandemic," Bray said. "But there is light at the end of the tunnel, and there is hope. And by making good decisions, utilizing our resources properly, we will come out of the pandemic stronger than ever."
Bray is serving his first term as mayor of Paducah, after beating City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Richard Abraham in the November election. As for the commissioners-elect, Henderson is the only newcomer. Wilson will be serving her fifth term, while Guess and Gault had previously served as commissioners as well.